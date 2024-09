Mkhitaryan makes 100 Inter appearances

Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has played his 100th match for Inter in all competitions.

“100 appearances in Inter for Henrikh,” the Italian club said in a social media post.

Mkhitaryan signed for Inter Milan in July 2022. The 34-year-old midfielder will remain a Nerazzurri player until 30 June 2026.

