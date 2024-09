Armenia beat Germany at 45th Chess Olympiad

In the 9th round of the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad on Friday, the Armenian men’s national team beat the German team with a score of 2.5-1.5.

GM Gabriel Sargissian brought the winning point to the team, the Armenian Chess Federation reported.

The games of GM Haik Martirosyan, GM Shant Sargsyan and GM Karen Grigoryan ended in a draw.

There are two rounds left before the end of the Chess Olympiad.

