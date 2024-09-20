Ruben Vardanyan responds to Pashinyan from Baku prison

Ruben Vardanyan, a Russian-Armenian philanthropist and Artsakh’s former state minister who is illegally detained in Azerbaijan, has responded to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s latest statement regarding his renunciation of Russian citizenship.

“Everyone interprets others’ actions based on their life principles,” Vardanyan said in his response from the Baku jail.

“He could have asked me those questions during our last meeting in November 2022 when I held the post of Artsakh’s state minister. Nevertheless, even now I am ready to answer any of his questions within my capacities.

I would like to remind the prime minister that in the spring of 2018, when my partners and I met for the first time and there were four of us, I honestly told him about three points that I have always adhered to:

1. My partners and I don’t seek to interfere in Armenia’s politics.

2. We are engaged in charity regardless of our relations with the Armenian authorities, because we do it for the people. For me, helping people remains a key task and humanitarian mission.

3. The only thing that can change my approach is the fate of Artsakh.

The 2020 developments and the continuing threats against Artsakh were a turning point for me, something I have always stated openly and consistently. Since then, all my actions have been driven by concern for the fate of Artsakh and its people.

“Now our nation is going through one of the most difficult and toughest phases of its history. Despite all the difficulties and disagreements, I believe that we will be able to overcome this ordeal as well and build a peaceful and bright future,” reads the statement.

