FIDE 100 Awards: Armenian Men’s Chess Team Named “Team of the Century”

BUDAPEST — FIDE has named the Armenian men’s chess team as the “Team of the Century.” The awards were presented during a dazzling event held on the night of Round 8 at the FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest.

The chess gala, dedicated to the centenary of the International Chess Federation, celebrated the exceptional achievements and contributions of individuals, groups, and organizations within the chess community. Over the past century, chess has evolved and flourished, and this evening was about honoring those who have made remarkable impacts on the game we love.

After the FIDE anthem was played, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich and FIDE Vice President Mahir Mammedov welcomed everyone to the gala. Mammedov remarked, “The first century of FIDE’s life has been full of remarkable events, great personalities, and memorable matches. For this, we must thank the founders of FIDE!”

While Team USSR would have been the unbeaten leader in both the men’s and women’s categories based on the number of Olympiad medals, the jury decided to select a currently existing country. Armenia has outperformed others, winning three gold medals, while China has won two in the last ten years.

The award was received by Armen Gevorgyan, the Executive Director of the Armenian Chess Federation.

Magnus Carlsen was named Best Player, while Judit Polgar was honored in the women’s category.

Smbat Lputian, First Vice President of the Armenian Chess Federation, received an award for promoting chess worldwide.

