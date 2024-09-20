Armenian stone cross installed at Pasadena school

In a significant move to preserve Armenian culture, Hovsepian School in Pasadena has installed a Khachkar, or Armenian stone cross, on its grounds. The consecration ceremony took place on Sept. 12, marking a pivotal moment for the local Armenian community, Pasadena Now reported.

Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church, issued a statement that underscored the Khachkar’s dual significance.

“The Khachkar, installed in front of Hovsepian School, stands as a testament of our Christian faith and a reminder of our identity, deeply rooted in Armenian culture,” he stated.

The installation aims to reinforce cultural ties for Armenian-Americans, particularly the younger generation. Derderian emphasized the educational value of the stone cross, linking it directly to the school’s mission of imparting core values to students.

“This sacred stone cross is a visual manifestation of the values our Church and school strive to instill in the hearts of our students – faith, resilience, and a deep connection to our heritage,” Derderian explained.

The Khachkar serves as more than decoration, functioning as a tangible symbol of Armenian identity within the diaspora. Its presence at an educational institution highlights efforts to maintain cultural connections in a new homeland.

School officials hope the Khachkar will foster a deeper understanding of Armenian heritage among students. It serves as an educational tool, teaching about faith, cultural resilience, and the importance of maintaining connections to their heritage.

The installation underscores the shared values between the Armenian Church and Hovsepian School and aligns with broader efforts to preserve cultural identity within Armenian-American communities across the United States.

For the Pasadena community, the Khachkar stands as a silent yet powerful reminder of faith, resilience, and cultural pride, bridging the gap between ancestral homeland and the community’s new home.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/09/20/Armenian-cross-stone-Pasadena/3055315