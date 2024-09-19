This year «Grand Holding» is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Armenian tobacco production

Tobacco cultivation in Armenia began in the early 19th century, and the Yerevan Tobacco Factory was established in 1924.

In 1977, the Yerevan Tobacco Factory was reorganized and renamed «ARMTABAKPROM» – the tobacco production enterprise of Armenia, the traditions of which are now continued by «Grand Tobacco» (1997) and «International Masis Tabak» (2002) companies, founded by Hrant Vardanyan.

With the establishment of these companies, the revival of the Armenian tobacco production began.

Since 2012, the companies of “Grand Holding” have been managed by Hrant Vardanyan’s sons – Mikael and Karen Vardanyan. According to the annual reports, ever since 2007 «Grand Holding» has been the leading taxpayer, the largest exporter and the biggest employer of the Republic of Armenia in the field of production.

According to Mikayel Vardanyan, the «Grand Holding» companies now offer a wide range of high-quality cigarettes, which are competitive in international markets, and thanks to it the production and export volumes have greatly increased, also the assortment range has expanded to include cigars and shisha tobacco.

“We are proud that we continue the decades’ work inherited by Hrant Vardanyan, creating new products and improving them with daily work”-says Mikael Vardanyan.

Besides his business activity, Mikael Vardanyan also implements large-scale charity projects. The benefactor provides financial assistance to people with disabilities, mothers of large families and single mothers, families of deceased soldiers, special schools, government medical institutions, provides agricultural equipment to low-income rural families, etc.

In 2015 Mikael and Karen Vardanyan completed a project initiated by their father Hrant Vardanyan, by financing the construction of the Saint Thaddeus Church in Masis.

Mikael Vardanyan, a benefactor and businessman, continues his constructive work contrbuting to Armenia’s economic development. He lives with his family in Yerevan, is married and has three children. He enjoys playing squash and basketball in his free time.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2024/09/19/vardanyans/4181069