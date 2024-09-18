Foreign diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan visit Dadivank

Heads of embassies, international organizations and military attachés accredited in Azerbaijan on Wednesday visited the monastery of Dadivank as part of their trip to the Karvachar region in occupied Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Azerbaijani media reports suggest that the diplomats familiarized themselves with the ongoing construction of a new settlement and an educational complex in Karvachar. They were told that all the necessary infrastructure would be created in the settlement “for the return of the former internally displaced persons”.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/09/18/diplomats-visit-Dadivank/3054380