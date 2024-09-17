A Miracle in The Making? The Rise of Saint Sarkis, Diyarbekir (Amed/Dikranagerd)

DIYARBEKIR — The Diyarbekir Armenian community has launched a new project to renovate (rebuild) Sourp Sarkis, the second Armenian Apostolic church of the city. The church is thought to date back to the 16th century and was all but destroyed until the renovation project was approved by Turkish authorities.

The Armenian community of the city considers the renovation of this church essential to the revitalization and growth of their community today. Many of them are from surrounding regions such as Kulp, Sasoon, Lije, and Batman.

The Sourp Sarkis renovation project includes the construction of workshops, accommodation, and other facilities on the church grounds. Fortunately, the church sits on a large plot and these additional facilities will provide invaluable services and ensure an income for the church in the years to come.

Perhaps the most important element in the success of this project, as in the case of Sourp Giragos church, is the ongoing role played by the local Armenian community and their supporters in Diyarbekir. They are the true custodians of the Armenian legacy of the city as they have dedicated their everyday existence as volunteers and workers to such Armenian-related projects. They work with much humility and we should not take their grit and determination for granted; they deserve our utmost respect and support.

The funding of the Sourp Sarkis Project will be met with contributions from individuals and institutions across the world, as in the case of the Sourp Giragos church over a decade ago. The project is estimated to take up to two years to completion. If you would like to support this project with a modest donation or organising a fundraising event in your community, please contact Ohannes Ohannesian in Diyarbekir at ararat915@hotmail.com.

–Ara Sarafian is the executive director of the Gomidas Institute and a friend of Diyarbekir and Diyarbekir Armenians. He has been involved with several projects in the city and surrounding regions over the last twenty years.

