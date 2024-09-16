Winners announced for Rome Classic Violin Competition

Armenian violinist Haik Kazazyan receives €20,000

The Rome Classic Violin Competition concluded on 13 September at the Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone in Rome, Italy. The first prize of €20,000 was awarded to Armenian violinist Haik Kazazyan, the second prize of €10,000 to Swedish-Austrian violinist Lorenz Karls, and the third prize of €5,000 to Japanese violinist Issei Kurihara.

The competition forms part of the Six Ways to Classic Violin Olympus initiative. As the top two ranking participants of the Rome competition, Kazazyan and Karls receive invitations to compete further in the Classic Violin Olympus International Competition in April 2025 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, which offers a €200,000 grand prize.

Kazazyan has previously won competitions including the 2004 Tibor Varga Violin Competition, the 2007 Yun Isang Violin Competition, and the 2011 George Enescu International Violin Competition. He has also been a prize-winner at the Henryk Wieniawski International Violin Competition, the International Tchaikovsky Competition, and the International Long-Thibaud Competition. Kazazyan studied with Levon Zoryan at the Yerevan Sayat-Nova School of Music; with Eduard Grach at the Gnessin Moscow Special School of Music and the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory; and with Itzhak Rashkovsky at London’s Royal College of Music. He has performed at the Sion and Verbier Festivals and appeared with ensembles including the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, the Orchestre National de France, and the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, among others.

The Rome Classic Violin Competition jury comprised Sarah Nemtanu, Tedi Papavrami, Valeriy Sokolov, Ulf Wallin, and was chaired by Pavel Vernikov.

