Steve Zaillian wins 2024 Emmy for ‘Ripley’

Armenian-American filmmaker Steve Zaillian garnered an Emmy Award on Sunday for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Netflix’s Ripley, Deadline reported.

In his speech, Zaillian said he was enamored by the beautiful landscapes that Italy provided, alongside being grateful for his cast and crew. “Making Ripley in Italy was its own reward. It was like a dream. I didn’t need anything after that,” the director said. “The work is its own reward and I still really appreciate this honor though, and I share it with literally hundreds of people who worked on Ripley, the actors, Andrew [Scott], Dakota [Fanning], Elliot [Sumner], Johnny [Flynn], Maurizio [Lombardi], and all the other wonderful Italian actors, the producers, the incredible department heads and crew—all of ’em artists in their own right. I thank them. The Academy, Netflix and my family.”

Ripley, written and directed by Zaillian, is an eight-episode limited series based on the psychological thriller novels by Patricia Highsmith. The show revolves around Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott), a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, who is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.

The Netflix series has 13 nominations for categories and four wins already Sunday for categories that include Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special.

