Goddess Anahit statue moved to Armenia

Fragments of a bronze statue of the Armenian pagan goddess Anahit have been moved to Armenia from the British Museum and delivered to the History Museum.

The statue will go on display at the History Museum starting from 21 September celebrated as Independence Day in Armenia as part of a six-month exhibition titled “Mother Goddess: from Anahit to Mary”.

Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan hailed the statue’s display as a key cultural event.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/09/16/Goddess-Anahit-statue/3053304