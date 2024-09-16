Azerbaijan artificially increases number of mosques in Artsakh

A review of satellite maps reveals that the Azerbaijani authorities have embarked on a deliberate campaign to artificially increase the number of mosques in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Artsakh Monument Watch reports.

In particular, an analysis of villages in the Hadrut region, conducted through Google Earth, revealed the addition of mosque markers in several locations. These include signs indicating mosques in Taghaser (G2C6+MFP Ağqala Mosque, Taghaser) and Vardashat (GXCX+VW Edisha Mosque). Additionally, mosques were observed in Edisha, Kamrakuch (G2RF+CM Girmizigaya Mosque, Girmizigaya), and Sarinshen (GX7J+RHX Hazrat Abu Bakr Mosque, Shahyeri). Similar mosque markers were also identified in the settlements of Tsamdzor (FXX8+MM Derakend Mosque, Derakend Tsamdzor) and Togh (HXP7+WR Tug Kët Mosque, Togh).

Furthermore, the placement of mosque markers in these villages appears arbitrary, as they are often located near residential buildings and open spaces.

“It can be asserted that the Azerbaijani authorities continue to pursue their policy of Islamization in Artsakh, extending this agenda into the virtual realm. Mosque markers have been artificially placed on publicly accessible platforms displaying satellite images. Notably, the Hadrut region has been targeted, an area historically comprised of predominantly Armenian villages with an Armenian population, where no Islamic prayer houses had ever existed. It is particularly striking that villages closest to the city of Hadrut have been designated with mosque markers. These villages, now uninhabited following the 2020 occupation, currently show no signs of construction, including any mosque-related development,” the Monument Watch stated.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/09/16/Azerbaijan-mosques-Artsakh/3050525