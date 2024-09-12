Newspaper: Talks about ‘visa-free’ visits to EU countries still mythical talk for Armenia nationals

Past daily of Armenia writes as follows, on particular: Armenia and the European Union have announced the official start of negotiations on the liberalization of EU visas [for Armenian citizens].

Vice President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, announced in Yerevan: “The start of the visa liberalization dialogue is an important, historic day at the political level. This should not be considered as an isolated initiative; this should be considered as another manifestation of the European Union’s committed attitude towards Armenia.”

On his X page, the same Schinas made a noteworthy post: “Visa Liberalisation, security support, growth and resilience plan, people to people exchanges.”

Translated from diplomatic language, this record can be considered as Western control over Armenia’s law enforcement, pressures through loans and grants, mass outflow of able youth [of Armenia] to Europe. And, of course, first of all, severing of Armenia’s ties with Russia, which is the number one goal of the same West.

The West, which has a small presence in Armenia’s economy, proposes almost free of charge to the Armenian side to expel the main partner and investor on which Armenia’s economy is based. The goal of the West is to remove the Russian language, border guards, military base, shared history from Armenia, to deprive [it] of human contacts. And they will close the enormous rift created with “visa-free” visits. If they make it, until the Armenian “Titanic” sinks with their efforts.

In addition, the talk about “visa-free” visits [to the EU countries by Armenian nationals] is still at the level of mythical talk, the liberalization of visas is a matter of years.

