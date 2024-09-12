Matenadaran’s delegation meets with Harvard University professors

The delegation of Yerevan Matenadaran on Wednesday met with the university’s teaching staff at the initiative of Professor Christina Maranci from Harvard University. They discussed presenting Matenadaran’s academic activities and the results of the International Armenological Congress, as well as exploring opportunities for academic and educational cooperation, the institute reported.

Increasing access to digital resources, promoting Armenian studies within the university, and setting up summer schools for students interested in the subject were also considered.

Director Ara Khzmalyan also invited cooperation in the MEMAS international periodical of Matenadaran and other scientific publications.

