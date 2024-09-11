More West Nile virus deaths reported in Armenia

Two more deaths from West Nile fever were confirmed in Armenia last week, bringing the total number of fatalities in the current outbreak to three.

Armenian Health Ministry spokeswoman Mariam Tsatryan said that the victims were over 80 years of age and had underlying health conditions.

The health authorities had recorded a total of 108 cases of the virus as of September 6.

West Nile virus is most commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/09/10/West-Nile-virus/3050772