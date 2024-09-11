Modernization of Meghri Border Checkpoint Discussed at Armenia’s State Revenue Committee

Officials from Armenia’s State Revenue Committee (SRC), along with representatives from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Government’s Program Implementation Office, and the UN Development Programme, held discussions on the ongoing reconstruction and modernization of the Meghri border crossing point. The meeting reviewed progress made and outlined next steps in the project.

Following the discussions, participants visited the site at the border between Armenia and Iran to assess the current state of the project, meeting with contractors, supervising engineers, and local authorities. The Meghri checkpoint modernization project, funded through a government loan program with the EBRD, is expected to be completed by 2026 and is being implemented by Iranian contractor Tana Energy Management.

The €18.5 million project will feature a two-story administrative building of 4,000 square meters with solar panels on the roof. Facilities will include areas for detailed vehicle inspections, X-ray scanning for trucks and cars, customs processing, and stations for veterinary, sanitary, and phytosanitary control. The new infrastructure will support five lanes in each direction, facilitating the smoother flow of traffic at Armenia’s southern border.

https://massispost.com/2024/09/modernization-of-meghri-border-checkpoint-discussed-at-armenias-state-revenue-committee/