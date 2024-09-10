Pashinyan says lasting peace in South Caucasus realistic

Lasting peace in the South Caucasus is not only possible but also realistic, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his opening remarks at the Yerevan Dialogue international forum on Tuesday.

“First, I must address the negotiations on a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. You have recently heard a lot that 80 percent of the draft treaty has been agreed upon. According to the results available at the moment, 13 articles and the preface are fully agreed upon. Three other articles, consisting mainly of two sentences, are partially agreed. More specifically, one of the sentences in these articles has been agreed upon, while the other has not,” Pashinyan stated.

“Taking into account that the agreed provisions essentially include all or key internationally perceived provisions for the establishment of relations, we propose to sign what has already been agreed, get a foundational document and then continue discussions on the remaining issues,” he noted.

According to Pashinyan, the agreed part of the peace treaty includes a provision on “establishing diplomatic relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

“I’d like to reaffirm our readiness, my readiness to sign the agreed draft treaty on peace and establishment of relations as soon as possible,” he added.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/09/10/Pashinyan-peace-treaty/3050947