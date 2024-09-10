Jazz concert tour marks Charles Aznavour’s 100th anniversary

The State Jazz Orchestra of Armenia kicks off its international tour as part of a program marking singing legend Charles Aznavour’s 100th birth anniversary.

The first three concerts of the tour will take place in Europe, including in Brussels (September 11), Luxembourg (September 14) and Budapest (September 17).

The concert program features new jazz arrangements of Charles Aznavour’s greatest works, orchestrated for a large jazz ensemble.

The project is supported by the Armenian Ministries of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, and Foreign Affairs, within the framework of the Charles Aznavour 100 events.

Charles Aznavour’s 100th anniversary is included in UNESCO’s calendar of anniversaries of eminent personalities and important events for 2024-2025.

