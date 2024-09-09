Alen Simonyan to skip re-consecration of Echmiadzin Cathedral

Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan will not attend the re-consecration ceremony of the Echmiadzin Cathedral and the blessing of Holy Muron on September 28-29.

The speaker told reporters on Monday that the ceremony was timed to coincide with his planned trip to Canada.

“I received an invitation from the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, but unfortunately I won’t be here. I’ll be on an official visit to Canada and will not be able to participate. If I were here, I would definitely attend it,” Simonyan said.

At the same time, the parliament speaker said he was unaware whether Prime Mister Nikol Pashinyan had been invited to the event.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/09/09/Alen-Simonyan/3050405