Armenia Defeats Latvia 4-1 in UEFA Nations League C Opener

YEREVAN — In the opening round of the UEFA Nations League, the Armenian national team hosted Latvia in Yerevan. The match ended with a 4-1 victory for Armenia.

The teams exchanged early goals. Vahan Bichakhchyan opened the scoring for Armenia in the 6th minute. Shortly after, Uldrikis equalized for Latvia, though some sources credit the goal as an own goal by Harutyunyan. In the 35th minute, Latvian player Dubra scored an own goal under pressure from Armenia’s attackers. The Latvian defender passed the ball to his goalkeeper, who failed to secure it, resulting in the own goal. The first half ended 2-1 in favor of Armenia.

Early in the second half, Lukas Zelarayan extended Armenia’s lead to 3-1. The Armenian team continued to dominate throughout the second half. In the 85th minute, Eduard Spertsyan added another goal after receiving a pass from Ranos, making the final score 4-1.

In another match of the UEFA Nations League C group, the Faroe Islands and North Macedonia played to a 1-1 draw. Armenia now leads Group 4, which also includes Latvia, the Faroe Islands, and North Macedonia.

Armenia will face North Macedonia on Tuesday September 10 in Skopje.

https://massispost.com/2024/09/armenia-defeats-latvia-4-1-in-uefa-nations-league-c-opener/