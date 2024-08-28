Putin Calls Aliyev to Discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Process

President Vladmir Putin of Russia called his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, on Wednesday to again discuss the peace process between Yerevan and Baku.

The telephone conversation came a little more than a week after Putin visited Baku and told Aliyev that Russia was ready to assist in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace negotiations.

According to the readout of the call issued by the Kremlin, Putin and Aliyev discussed “the situation in South Caucasus, including the preparations of the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty, border delimitation and demarcation and unblocking of transport connections between the two countries.”

Putin reiterated Russia’s readiness to continue providing support to Armenia and Azerbaijan to find mutually acceptable solutions, according to the Kremlin.

The two presidents said that the implementation of the agreements reached during the visit will “contribute to the deepening of the Russian-Azerbaijani allied and collegial relations,” according to the readout.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhum Bayramov welcomed Putin’s offer while the Russian leader was still in Baku last week.

Aliyev’s top adviser Elchin Amirbayov, however, said in an interview with the Korea Times daily newspaper that Azerbaijan does not want any third country to play a “direct role” in the peace process.

During a visit to Ankara on Tuesday, Bayramov said accused Armenia of harboring territorial claims from Azerbaijan, demanding that Armenia change its constitution. He said that is the only obstacle in signing a peace treaty.

“Despite positive steps in the negotiation process, and the fact that there is agreement on a significant part of the draft treaty, there still remain territorial claims from Azerbaijan and Turkey cited in the Constitution of Armenia and a number of other legal aspects,” Bayramov said during a press conference following his meeting with Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, according to Azerbaijani media reports.

