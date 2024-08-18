The brand-new office of the TUMO for Artsakh Teens (T4AT) initiative

This special TUMO box, connected to the Yerevan headquarters, is part of a one-of-a-kind project—it is the brand-new office of the TUMO for Artsakh Teens (T4AT) initiative, located at 16 Halabyan Street.

T4AT is a multi-year initiative that started in the fall of 2023 to ensure that the Artsakh teens and their families receive the support they need to thrive in a new environment.

Over the past six months, a comprehensive needs assessment of over 5,000 teens has been conducted, focusing on education, healthcare, legal support, and career guidance. As a result, several events were organized with the participation of the beneficiaries.

Additionally, the initiative has established cooperation with government entities as well as private and public organizations.

Link to details on how to receive support within the initiative, as well as how to donate, in the comments.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=817642043878050&set=a.414050547570537