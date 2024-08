Putin, Aliyev to discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement in Baku

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, will discuss issues related to the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement, according to files to the Russian president’s visit.

“Presidents will share views on relevant issues of regional and international politics, including the question of the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement,” according to the document.

