How lies on paper enabled Azerbaijan’s destruction of an Armenian community

Since Armenians were pushed out of the territory of Artsakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh, our history and culture continue to be erased.

My mother has two birth dates: the one on her passport, and then the real one. She was born in January in the late ’60s in Beirut, Lebanon. But because her birth was not registered for another 10 weeks, official documents give a date in March. With every phone call she places to the bank or prescription she picks up at the pharmacy, when she is asked for a date of birth to confirm her identity, she is forced to confirm a falsehood.

Armenia was poor and faced a refugee crisis following the Armenian genocide, while Azerbaijan sat on vast reserves of oil. So the Soviets prioritized economy rather than autonomy. For decades, Armenians petitioned to change the demarcation of these borders. More than 100,000 protested, demanding recognition of Artsakh as Armenia. They were denied changes due to fear of inciting other border adjustment demands by nations throughout the Soviet Union.

