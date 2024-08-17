Lebanon on the brink of the abyss

Lebanon has been without a president for almost two years, an institutional position that in the Lebanese system is reserved to Christians and represents a symbol of coexistence and respect for plurality. Even the government has resigned, the ministries are only dealing with current affairs at a time when instead the country, more than ever, needs decisions to be made about its future, its identity and stability.

Father Gabriel Hachem

(ZENIT News – FIDES / Beirut, 08.17.2024).- Since the outbreak of civil war in 1975, Lebanon, a small Middle Eastern country, has not known peace or stability. The population, including Christians, have resisted and continue to resist. But since October 7 and the beginning of the war on Gaza and Israel, given the conflict with Hezbollah, which hold the country’s fate in their hands and rule on war and peace, the situation has become hellish, not only in the south, near the Israeli border, but throughout Lebanon, with an economic and political paralysis that risks endangering the Nation’s very identity.

The political stakes – both regionally and internationally – complicate the Lebanese cause and leave the population amidst uncertainty and anguish. Young people, Muslim and Christian alike, are rushing to flee Lebanon to seek refuge and a better future abroad. Parents, who often have no financial means of their own on account of the financial and banking crisis that hit the country nearly five years ago, await help and solidarity from their children, or from charitable associations and NGOs, to buy medication and meet their basic survival needs.

Despite its efforts, Vatican diplomacy has failed to convince the leaders of Christian political parties to agree on a presidential candidate and put an end to the ongoing chaos. The various Churches are working through their social and charitable associations to aid the population. But, above all, the Lebanese need a sign of hope to herald the end to corruption, violence, war and instability. Meanwhile, those who have failed to overcome the financial crisis struggle to survive, while others who have managed to stabilize their economic situation and adapt to dollarization, take the opportunity to unwind by seeking relaxation and fresh air in the mountains.

Summer is a good time for meetings of families torn apart by emigration, but this year this beautiful custom was also upturned. Those who had travelled far to support their families and spend their holidays with them had to leave hurriedly due to the situation, and following appeals from Western countries to leave Lebanon, at risk of becoming a theatre of war. Others have taken their families abroad to give their loved ones a moment of rest and respite. Anxiety reigns and uncertainty seems to have been crowned queen of the situation.

Fear reigns everywhere and over everyone. Parents left to care for children and youths are anxious about school and university fees, the exorbitant cost of medical insurance and medicine, the cost of living, war, destruction, about the unknown… However, on August 2nd, the beatification of Patriarch Douaïhy was a moment of prayer, hope and serenity.

May the Lebanese Saints and Our Lady of Lebanon watch over this country in these times of extreme difficulty.

