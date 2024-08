Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits Armenia

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near an Armenian village last night.

The quake was 9 km northwest of the town of Martuni and at a depth of 10 km, the Rescue Service of the Armenian Interior Ministry reported.

Tremors measuring between 2 and 5 were felt in Gegharkunik and Kotayk Provinces, as well as the capital Yerevan.

