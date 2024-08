Young Armenian boxers win 8 medals at European Championships

Armenia’s junior boxing team clinched 8 medals, including 2 gold and 6 bronze, at the EUBC Schoolboys & Schoolgirls European Boxing Championships held in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, from 1-11 August.

Eduard Karamyan (52kg) and Romik Harutyunyan (63kg) won gold medals at the European Boxing Championships, the Armenian Boxing Federation reported on Monday.

The bronze medalists included Astghik Khachatryan (40kg), Suren Bablumyan (42kg), Narek Mkhitaryan (46kg), Menua Ulikhanyan (48kg), Bagrat Ghazaryan (54kg) and Narek Kirakosyan (66kg).

