Two new earthquakes on Mount Athos

Two new seismic tremors were recorded on Monday afternoon in the wider region of Mount Athos in Chalkidiki.

The first tremor, with a magnitude of 4.1, occurred at 16:26, with its epicenter located 11 kilometers west-northwest of Karyes. The focal depth was 14.1 km.

The second tremor, magnitude 4.2, occurred at 16:39, with its epicenter 11 kilometers east of Ouranoupoli and a focal depth of 15 kilometers.

The quakes were felt by both residents and visitors in the area.

https://orthodoxtimes.com/two-new-earthquakes-on-mount-athos/