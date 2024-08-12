Israel Effectively Admitted Having Military Presence In Azerbaijan, Expert Weighs In

YEREVAN — Israel effectively confirmed its military presence in Azerbaijan and Georgia after issuing a directive ordering its personnel in the two South Caucasian countries to leave immediately amid threats of an Iranian strike, an expert on Israel has said.

“The information published in the Israeli state media can be viewed as a confession on Israel’s involvement in both Azerbaijan and Georgia,” Arman Khachatryan told Armenpress.

“If Israel is admitting that it has forces, it means that both Iran and Armenia must make this a topic of discussion,” he added.

In terms of consequences, the expert said it would depend on how both Armenia and Iran would attempt to make this statement a political weapon or scandal.

Israel ordered its military personnel stationed in Azerbaijan and Georgia to return immediately in light of threats of a possible Iranian strike, TASS news agency reported citing Kan state radio.

The directive issued by the Israeli military mandates its troops who are currently present in either of the two countries to return home without delay.

Iran has vowed to retaliate for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July, which was carried out by Israel, according to Iran. But Israel has not claimed or denied responsibility for the killing.

