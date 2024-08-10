7th Yerevan Book Fest to be held in September

The National Gallery of Armenia will host the 7th Yerevan Book Fest from September 6-8.

The program features a book fair, unique opportunity to meet with Armenian and foreign writers, debates, stand-up performances, presentations and other events, the Yerevan Municipality reported on Saturday.

The festival is organized by the Yeghishe Charents Museum of Literature and Art and the Book Fest NGO in collaboration with the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports and the EU’s Versopolis project.

The Yerevan Municipality is the main sponsor of the festival.

