Tigran Hamasyan to Release New Album ‘The Bird of a Thousand Voices’ on August 30

Tigran Hamasyan’s “The Bird of a Thousand Voices” album cover

Musician Tigran Hamasyan’s highly-anticipated new album, ‘The Bird of a Thousand Voices,” is set to release on August 30. A renowned jazz pianist and composer, Hamasyan often combines improvisation with the rich traditional music of Armenia.

“The Bird of a Thousand Voices” is a special album inspired by an ancient Armenian legend, “Hazaran Blbul”– a tale passed down through centuries and across cultural boundaries. Hamasyan aims to preserve Armenia’s cultural history through the new album.

Hamasyan’s forthcoming body of music will be presented as a unique transmedia music theater piece with the same title as the album. The project is inspired by the “Hazaran Blbul” folktale, which is about the search for world harmony through self-discovery, sacrifice and rebirth, now spectacularly coming to life in an intriguing immersive light show with shadow play, digitally programmed voices and live music.

The world premiere of “The Bird of a Thousand Voices” transmedia project took place at the Holland Festival in Amsterdam on June 8. The work is a collaborative effort between director Ruben Van Leer, scenographer Boris Acket, singer-performer Areni Agbabian and more affiliated international artists.

Tigran Hamasyan

Embark on a spellbinding interactive journey with Hamasyan’s new music single release “The Kingdom,” a unique game that blends music, narrative, and visual art into an immersive online experience. Accessibly designed for both desktop and smartphone, this adventure challenges players to navigate a reimagined ancient Armenian tale “Hazaran Blbul,” running through musical scored landscapes and confronting a shadow-self to unlock a mystical song from an eternal bird. Featuring original artwork by Khoren Matevosyan and the visionary direction of Ruben Van Leer, this game offers an unprecedented way to engage with the new music release, serving as the gateway to Hamasyan’s “The Bird of a Thousand Voices” album.

To learn more about Hamasyan’s upcoming album, visit the website.

Asbarez