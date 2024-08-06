Bishop: Church’s true influence is sharing God’s mercy, not chasing ‘likes’

Roy Lagarde

(ZENIT News / Lipa City, 08.06.2024).- In a world rife with misinformation and “fake news”, a Catholic bishop emphasized Tuesday that the Church’s true influence lies in sharing the truth of God’s mercy, compassion and kindness.

Bishop Jose Rapadas of Iligan told Catholic communicators that by embodying these virtues in their ministry, they make God’s kingdom visible and appreciated in the world.

“To be effective and authentic influencers for the Church… we have to witness to the mercy and compassion of God,” Rapadas said.

“God’s kingdom will be appreciated by the world through our kindness when we witness to that,” he stressed, adding, “That’s an important task of our social communication.”

The bishop made the statement in his homily during Mass on the second day of the National Catholic Social Communication Convention in Lipa City.

More than 300 social communication ministry workers and volunteers are gathered for the event, which runs until August 8.

The prelate clarified that social communication ministry is not about gaining more likes and followers but about sharing the truth and values that reflect God’s love.

“We are called to boldly share our encounters with Jesus and testifying to His transformative power in our lives,” Rapadas said. “Witnessing is attractive,” he added.

The four-day convention organized by the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Social Communications (ECSC), includes discussions on the role of artificial intelligence in digital evangelization.

Bishop Roberto Gaa of Novaliches, who presided over the Mass, noted that while AI is a powerful tool that can facilitate communication, it lacks human wisdom needed to promote the common good.

Echoing Pope Francis’ message for this year’s World Day of Social Communications, he stressed that AI can never replace the wisdom of the human heart.

“It’s not coming from a heart that resonates with another heart. It’s just us,” Gaa said.

“And hopefully with that, we are armed with a heart that listens, a heart that experiences, and a heart that shares,” he also said.

With information from CBCP News

