Ecumenical Patriarch: Let us call for peace, particularly in the conflict-ridden Middle East

On Sunday, August 4, 2024, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the Supplicatory Canon at the Church of the Dormition of the Theotokos in Neochori, Bosporus. After the service, Metropolitan Athenagoras of Kydonia, Supervisor of the Bosphorus Region, along with Vice Chairman of the Ecclesiastical Committee, Eugene Paraskevi (Rea) Kalfaoglou, warmly welcomed the Ecumenical Patriarch. In his address, Patriarch Bartholomew expressed his gratitude for the Community’s efforts and wished for peace, particularly in the conflict-ridden Middle East.

During the ceremony, Ahmet Andreas Özgüneş, who converted to Orthodoxy 15 years ago, was invested as an Archon and conferred with the offikion Notarios by the Ecumenical Patriarch. The Patriarch praised Özgüneş for his dedication to Christian principles and exemplary life within the ecclesiastical community, particularly highlighting his contributions to Antalya. Özgüneş expressed his heartfelt thanks for the honor bestowed upon him.

The 6th “Theotokia” cultural events were officially opened in the church courtyard after the service. The event featured an exhibition of selected photographs from two competitions held in memory of Nikolaos Magginas. Angeliki Giannakidou, founder and President of the Ethnological Museum of Thrace, delivered a speech on “Refugees from the East and Migrants of the West.” Archon Panteleimon Vigas, the inspirer of the “Theotokia” events, also delivered a greeting speech.

In recognition of his generous donation for repairing the Bell Tower of the Church of Panagia Koumariotissa, the Ecumenical Patriarch presented an honorary plaque to Serdal Koç, a businessman and member of the Jacobite Syrian community.

Earlier that day, the Ecumenical Patriarch attended the Divine Liturgy at the Patriarchal Church, where he prayed at the altar. Metropolitan Theoleptos of Iconium presided over the service. At the end of the liturgy, Patriarch Bartholomew addressed the faithful, offering a special welcome to a group of pilgrims from Cyprus, accompanied by Protopresbyter Heraclidios Xiouros of the Holy Metropolis of Constantia and Famagusta, and distributed the antidoron to all present.

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas / Photos: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times