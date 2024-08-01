Armenia tries to change its orientation without taking risks into account, expert says

WASHINGTON, August 1. /TASS/. The current Armenian authorities apparently try to change the country’s “strategic orientation” virtually ignoring the “costs and risks” that doing so involves, Lehigh University (Pennsylvania) associate Professor Arman Grigoryan told TASS, commenting on assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs James O’Brien’s statement about Armenia.

“Unfortunately, there is a government in Armenia that seems intent on changing the country’s strategic orientation without much regard for the costs and risks of such a policy. And unfortunately, some US officials like O’Brien seem intent on exploiting that opportunity,” the international relations analyst said.

In his estimation, “in 2008 Russia clearly articulated a policy of opposing the strategic penetration of the West into the areas that comprised the Soviet Union.” “It has shown willingness not just to use force to prevent such attempts, it has shown willingness to risk nuclear escalation to thwart such attempts,” the political expert believes. “I don’t see how Armenia would be different from Georgia and Ukraine in this regard. I also don’t see how and why the West would be prepared to do more to protect Armenia if the Armenian-Russian tensions got to the point of an open confrontation than it has been willing or able to do for Georgia and Ukraine,” Grigoryan added.

In his speech at the House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing on July 30 O’Brien admitted that Washington is trying to create favorable conditions for a split between Yerevan and Moscow. On Wednesday, Grigoryan posted a video on his X page, containing other O’Brien’s statements at that hearing as well, including the one about the US desire to reduce “[Armenia’s] dependence on Russia.” “Applying this logic to Armenia means ‘it doesn’t cost us much, Ukrainian soldiers have to die.’ That’s what it is,” the political expert wrote.

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov announced on July 24 that Moscow sees Armenia as a friendly country and hopes that Yerevan will not give preference to the way that was once chosen by the Kiev regime. The Kremlin spokesman noted Russia’s commitment to developing relations with Armenia.

TASS