Russian border guards leave Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport after 32 years of service

YEREVAN, July 31. /TASS/. Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport has given Russian border guards a proper sendoff as after 32 years of service, they are leaving for good, a TASS correspondent reported.

Head of the Armenian branch of the Russian Federal Security Service’s Border Service Roman Golubitsky, Armenian National Security Service’s Border Service head Edgar Unanyan, Armenian lawmakers, Russian diplomats and border service veterans took part in the official ceremony marking the end of their service. The state anthems of Russia and Armenia sounded before the start of the ceremony.

“I can confidently say that you have honorably represented Russia, the Russian Federal Security Service’s Border Service all these years. I thank you for your flawless service. Russia is rightfully proud of you,” Russian diplomat Maksim Seleznyov said.

In turn, head of the Armenian branch of the Russian Federal Security Service’s Border Service Roman Golubitsky said that the border guards had honorably done the duty they were tasked with at Zvartnots airport. “We all hope that Armenia’s security will be ensured at the very same high level by our Armenian colleagues,” he pointed out.

Armenian National Security Service’s Border Service head Edgar Unanyan pointed out that “over the 32 years of joint service, the expertise and knowledge transferred by the Russian border guards will be further applied in serving the Motherland,” thanking the Russian side for the many years of joint service.

A number of Russian border guards, as well as employees of the airport received departmental medals, gifts and diplomas from Armenia and Russia.

Three decades of service

Since 1992, Russian border guards have operated the checkpoint there. In the early 2000s, training for local guards was organized. Russian and Armenian border control staff currently serve jointly at the airport. Prior to 2024, Armenian officials had never voiced any dissatisfaction with the work of Russian border guards at the capital’s airport. However, Armenian and other media reported that officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) had allegedly exceeded their authority and refused to allow certain persons to enter Armenia.

On February 27, 2024, Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said at a briefing that Russian border guards should stop working at the capital’s airport. The speaker opined that the actions of the FSB officers had repeatedly made the country’s borders “more vulnerable.”.

TASS