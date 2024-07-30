Isfahan’s Armenian community decries insult to Christianity at Olympics

The ceremony was widely condemned for its depiction of Leonardo da Vinci’s painting “The Last Supper” with a “drag queen” performance, which many saw as disrespectful to Christian religious beliefs.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Armenian Apostolic Diocese of Isfahan and Southern Iran highlighted the moral decline and social disintegration prevalent in what is often referred to as a “progressive” and “tolerant” world.

They asserted that the events witnessed are indicative of a disturbing trend away from divine and human values.

The statement further criticized the inappropriate portrayals and the offensive depiction of Jesus Christ, along with attacks on sacred family values, describing them as a disgraceful aspect of the Olympics that has caused pain to believers worldwide.

4353**2050

IRNA