Azerbaijan accuses French TV of ‘pro-Armenian bias’

Azerbaijan accused the France 2 TV channel of “pro-Armenian bias” following the comments of its host at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Friday.

According to Azerbaijani media reports, while the Armenian delegation was parading the teams, one of the French TV station presenters spoke about “friendship with Armenians”, saying that “Armenia is a country historically close to the heart of the French people”. When the Azerbaijani team passed over, the host presented Azerbaijan as “a Caucasian country in conflict with Armenia over territory.”

Azerbaijan claimed that the comments violated the Olympics principles of fairness and political neutrality and unveiled its plans to file a complaint to the International Olympic Committee.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/07/27/Azerbaijan-French-TV/3034197