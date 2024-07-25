Sevan Agritech Summit advances innovation in Armenia’s agriculture sector

On 24 July, the first-ever Sevan Agritech Summit launched in Armenia. The event aims to foster connections with agritech sector leaders, explore best international practices, and promote the application of digital and innovative technologies in Armenia’s agriculture sector. The Sevan Agritech Summit is organised by the Startup Armenia Foundation, in partnership with USAID Armenia Economic Foundations for a Resilient Armenia Activity, the Sustainable Inclusive Growth in Mountainous Armenia (SIGMA) project funded by the the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), and the International Center for Agribusiness Research and Education (ICARE) Foundation. The event will last until 27 July.



RA Deputy Minister of Economy Arman Khojoyan, RA Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry Gevorg Mantashyan, Chief of Political-Economic Section of the Embassy of the United States of America in Armenia Nathan Ringger and Ambassador of Switzerland to Armenia H.E. Lukas Rosenkranz delivered opening remarks at the launch ceremony of the Sevan Agritech Summit.



The Sevan Agritech Summit features a three-day conference and a competition for innovative solutions in agriculture. The conference brings together local and international agritech thought leaders, distinguished speakers from the RA Government, international organisations, private sector, and R&D institutions. It focuses on the agritech policy framework, best local and international practices, challenges and opportunities for advancing the sector in Armenia.



The competition honors agritech companies with the most effective solutions to critical issues in Armenia’s agriculture sector.



The Sevan Agritech Summit is anchored around the following topics: digital farming solutions, advanced digital technologies in agriculture, advanced agrobiotechnologies, and advanced geospatial technologies for agriculture.



The Sevan Agritech Summit is part of the Sevan Startup Summit 2024. It is organised under the auspieces of the RA Ministry of Economy.



https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/07/25/Sevan-Agritech-Summit/3033296