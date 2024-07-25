Maral Tavitian Named Managing Director of USC Institute of Armenian Studies

The USC Dornsife Institute of Armenian Studies announced the appointment of Maral Tavitian as the Institute’s first Managing Director. She will collaborate with Director Dr. Shushan Karapetian to manage all aspects of program operations and develop a long-term strategy for the Institute’s growth and impact.

“Our location within one of the world’s preeminent research universities — in the global capital of the Armenian diaspora — gives us an incredible platform to attract top talent,” Dr. Karapetian said. “I am thrilled to welcome someone of Maral’s caliber for such a defining role at the Institute, consistently elevating our standards for excellence and professionalism.”

Tavitian brings a multidisciplinary background that includes exemplary intellectual engagement at USC along with rich contributions to both Armenia and the global diaspora.

Tavitian earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2017 from USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, where she graduated as the Outstanding Print and Digital Journalism Scholar. She completed minors in entrepreneurship and human rights and was one of 10 students in the university’s graduating class to receive the Renaissance Scholar Prize for exceptional scholarship in diverse fields of study.

Following her graduation, she worked in Armenia as a journalist for the media platform CivilNet, where she launched and hosted its flagship news program, “The Week in Armenia.”

Tavitian returned to USC in 2019 to receive her juris doctorate from the Gould School of Law, where she dedicated herself to public interest legal work for underserved communities in Los Angeles. She was a member of the USC Immigration Clinic, vice president of the Armenian Law Students’ Association, and received the Order of Aréte in recognition of her leadership and commitment to service. In 2022, she joined Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County as a fellow, where she provided comprehensive legal advocacy for refugee clients.

Tavitian brings to the Institute her expertise in journalism and law, coupled with a deep knowledge of USC and the university network stemming from her extensive involvements as a student and alum.

Tavitian’s appointment is part of a larger push to grow the Institute’s team with specialized roles that will amplify the scope and impact of Armenian Studies. The recent developments in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) underscored the need for this type of long-term strategic planning and professionalization of academic work related to the contemporary Armenian experience.

“I am honored to assume this role at a pivotal moment for the Institute and the global Armenian nation,” Tavitian said. “I look forward to working under Dr. Karapetian’s visionary leadership to scale the Institute as a model for excellence in research, education, and programming at USC and worldwide.”

https://asbarez.com/maral-tavitian-named-managing-director-of-usc-institute-of-armenian-studies/