Strong earthquake in Georgia was felt in Armenia

A strong earthquake in Georgia was felt in several regions of Armenia. Magnitude of the earthquake made 4.8.

The picenter was located at 36 km to the south-east from Gurjaani city. The epicenter was located at the depth of 10 km. The intensity of the tremor at the epicenter was 6-7 MSK-64.

The earthquake was felt in Armenia: in Tavush 5-6 MSK, Lori 4 MSK, Hrazdan Kotayk region 3 MSK.

https://news.am/eng/news/835077.html