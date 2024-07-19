Opera star Placido Domingo to perform in Armenia

The Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra led by its chief conductor Eduard Topchyan will embark on a new concert season on September 12 with the launch of the Yerevan International Music Festival.

At a news conference on Friday, Eduard Topchyan said that famed musicians, including Spanish opera star and conductor Placido Domingo, were set to perform in Armenia as part of the festival.

“A unique concert is planned. Placido Domingo will share the stage with the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra on 6 October in a big gala concert,” he revealed.

Other renowned musicians are also expected to visit Armenia throughout the year, while the National Philharmonic Orchestra will hold concerts in a number of European countries.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/07/19/Placido-Domingo/3031032