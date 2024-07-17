Glendale Councilmember Ara Najarian Selected as President of Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority

GLENDALE – The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority (BGPAA) has selected Glendale Councilmember Ara Najarian as president of its board during its July 15th meeting.

“As President of the BGPAA, I look forward to working with my fellow commissioners to improve the customer experience at Hollywood Burbank Airport. We aim to implement changes that will make travel more convenient and enjoyable for all passengers,” said Najarian.

The BGPAA is a joint powers agency formed by the three cities to own and operate Hollywood Burbank Airport. The Authority is governed by a nine-member Commission, with each city appointing three commissioners. Najarian was appointed to the BGPAA Commission in 2020.

Najarian has served on the Glendale City Council for 19 years, including four terms as Mayor of Glendale. Before joining the City Council, Najarian was a member of the Board of Trustees at Glendale Community College.

Najarian also has extensive experience in regional transportation, holding a seat on the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Board of Directors, the agency responsible for buses, subways, and light-rail in Los Angeles County. Najarian began his board service in 2006 and represents the North County/San Fernando Valley sector. He served as Chair of the MTA in 2022-23. In 2007, Najarian was also appointed to represent Los Angeles County on the Metrolink Board of Directors, the governing body of the nation’s third-largest commuter rail system, serving several Southern California counties, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, and North San Diego. Najarian served as its Chair in 2022.

The BGPAA Commission elects its officers each July for a one-year term. In addition to President Najarian, other elected officers include Burbank Commissioner Jess Talamantes as Vice President, Pasadena Commissioner Tyron Hampton as Secretary and Treasurer, and Pasadena Commissioner Andy Wilson as Auditor.

Najarian added, “It’s important to me that we balance the success of Hollywood Burbank Airport with the quality of life in our surrounding residential neighborhoods. I am committed to ensuring that airport oper

