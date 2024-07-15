Armenia’s U16 National Team Defeats Azerbaijan, Wins Bronze

Armenia’s U16 men’s basketball team defeated Azerbaijan’s national team in Division C of the 2024 European Championship held in Albania.

In the fight for third place, the Armenian team defeated Azerbaijan with a score of 71:63, earning the team a bronze medal in the event.

Armenia’s Davit Kakoyan scored a total of seven points, had 10 rebounds, and made five assists.

Rafael Masumyan, with a total of 20 points, scored the most points for Armenia.

The Armenian women’s U16 national team also completed their performances in the C division of the European Championship. They defeated the Georgian national team with a score of 77:71, taking 5th place at the 2024 European Championship.

Armenia’s Lilit Gevorkova scored a total of 22 points and had 12 rebounds.

