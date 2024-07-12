ARARAT Museum Supports Exclusive Stradivarius Violin Exhibitions at Kapan International Music Festival

On July 4, the Kapan International Music Festival commenced in Kapan, featuring the exclusive exhibition of Stradivarius violins supported by the ARARAT Museum of the Yerevan Brandy Company.



From July 4 to 8, the festival showcased five 18th-century Stradivarius and Guarneri del Gesù violins. These rare instruments were brought to Kapan by the renowned violin master Florian Leonhard. His company, Florian Leonhard Fine Violins, is considered one of the world’s leading firms in violin sales and repairs. Stradivarious violins are unparalleled in their sound quality and numerous musical attributes.



Participants of the festival had the unique opportunity to discover the finest violins from Florian Leonhard Fine Violins over the course of four days. ARARAT Museum’s support for this exhibition underscored the importance of establishing a rich cultural agenda in Armenia. The following exhibition was presented in Armenia for the first time.



“ARARAT Museum has always emphasized various formats of inter-museum collaborations. Over the years, we have held joint exhibitions with Saryan House Museum, Erebuni Historical and Cultural Reserve-Museum, Russian Art Museum, and others. This time, we were interested in bringing the traditional format of inter-museum cooperation to a new dimension, allowing Kapan’s audience to experience both the rare collection of violins and the values ARARAT Museum cherishes,” noted Arno Tadevosyan, Manager of the ARARAT Museum.



“This is the second year that the festival has been organized in Kapan. From the very beginning, it has featured exceptional and sometimes seemingly impossible initiatives. It ranges from the acquisition of a Steinway D 274 piano with the help of numerous supporters to its transport by helicopter for Tigran Hamasyan’s concert next year, the renovation of the legendary organ at the Kapan State College of Arts, and the unique exhibition of ancient violins. It is noteworthy that all of this is being accomplished in Kapan, Syunik. We are extremely grateful to have partners who trust and support this crucial initiative. We are confident that our cooperation for the common good will continue,” highlighted Sevak Avanesyan, founder of the Kapan International Music Festival and Belgian-Armenian cellist.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/07/12/ARARAT-Museum/3028454