Honoring film review journalists: a new initiative by GAIFF and ARARAT Armenian Brandy

The decades-long collaboration between the Golden Apricot International Film Festival and ARARAT Armenian Brandy was full of interesting initiatives. The collaboration of this year brings to center of the stage influential figures in the film industry—those with unique perspectives, insightful minds, and the ability to uncover the nuances that form the essence of cinema. On the 21st Golden Apricot Film Festival, the creative teams of ARARAT and GAIFF initiated a special evening to honor journalists who review films.

At the ARARAT cocktail reception held at the Grand Hotel Yerevan on July 10, the Golden Apricot Film Festival and the Yerevan Brandy Company presented special awards to Arman Gasparyan, a columnist for the Cinepan project of the Pan.am news platform (“Pan Media” company), for “conveying a sincere love for cinema and providing comprehensive reviews,” and to Ruzanna Bagratunyan, the founder of the e-journal “Kinoashkarh,” for “having a decent dedication for film journalism over the years.”

“Watching a movie is only half the job; it becomes complete when people talk about it. Today, we express our gratitude to those who help spread the word,” said Karen Avetisyan, Artistic Director of the Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival.

Zaruhi Saribekyan, Communications Manager of the Yerevan Brandy Company, added, “The seeming diversity of opinions today underscores the need for professional analysis. The lack of such analysis often leads to the formation and dissemination of artificial discourses. For centuries, literate interpretation of art has shaped the art history. In cinema, professional opinions allow us to not only watch but also read this form of art which is primarily visual. It is these professional opinions that elevate cinema to an emotional and intellectual pleasure. We are extremely happy that our partners at the Golden Apricot Film Festival embraced this idea and organized this evening, creating lasting memories for our guests and award winners, all accompanied by ARARAT Brandy.”

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/07/11/ARARAT-Armenian-Brandy/3027983