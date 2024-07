Armenian Airlines launches flights between Yerevan, Ufa

From July 9, Armenian Airlines started operating flights on the route Yerevan-Ufa-Yerevan.

Flights will be operated once a week, every Tuesday, the Armenia International Airports CJSC reported.

“For the availability of air tickets, their acquisition and other details, please, visit the webpage of the airline or contact the local travel agency,” it said in a statement.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/07/09/flights-Yerevan-Ufa/3026896