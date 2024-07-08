Direct flights are launched between Armenia and Maldives 

Direct flights between Armenia and Maldives have been launched.
Flights from Yerevan to the capital of the Maldives and back will be operated on Fridays.
The flights will be operated by “Fits Air” air carrier together with “Sky&More” company.
