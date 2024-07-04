Excavations underway at medieval temple in Armenia’s Shirak

Exploratory excavations are underway inside the early medieval (dating back to 4th-5th centuries) temple of Yereruyk in Armenia’s Shirak Province as part of a program to renovate and fortify the church.

The archaeological work is being conducted jointly by Armenian and French scholars in collaboration with Shirak Geological Museum, the Research Center for Historical and Cultural Heritage SNCO reported on Thursday.

Scanning and monitoring have been carried out at the temple and its surroundings.

The temple renovation efforts began in spring, with the current stage expected to be completed in October.

