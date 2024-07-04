Catholicos Aram I meets with United Church of Christ head

His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia on Saturday received President of the United Church of Christ Rev. Dr. Karen Thompson, accompanied by the leader of the Union of the Armenian Evangelical Churches in the Near East (UAECNE) and the Haigazian University, Rev. Dr Paul Haidostian.

Rev. Dr. Thompson is in Lebanon to participate in the UAECNE centennial worship and the 77th conference, the Armenian Catholicosate of Cilicia reported.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss ecumenical matters, focusing on the role of the World Council of Churches in the movement.

