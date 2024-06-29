Tigranakert: Armenian Memory Under Threat

With the cooperation of Hamlet Petrosyan and Marina Dedeyan, the renowned French magazine Le Spectacle du Monde published an article titled “Tigranakert: Armenian Memory Under Threat.”

“This ancient city, named after King Tigranes the Great, is a gem of Armenian and European culture. Currently, it is occupied by Azerbaijan and faces the danger of extinction.”

You can read the article at the following link: Petrosyan H., Tigranakert, la memoire armenienne en danger.

https://monumentwatch.org/en/2024/06/29/tigranakert-armenian-memory-under-threat/